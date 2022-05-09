Yastrzemski HR, Arenado K lift Giants past Cardinals 4-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a tiebreaking home run into McCovey Cove in the sixth inning, and the San Francisco Giants only struck out once while beating the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3.

San Francisco closer Camilo Doval got slugger Nolan Arenado to strike out swinging with the tying run on second base to complete his fifth save. LaMonte Wade Jr. also homered in his third game off the injured list to help the Giants win their second straight after a five-game losing streak.

The Cardinals ended up splitting the 4-game series with the Giants after winning the first two games. The Cardinals now sit at 16-12 on the season.

The Cardinals have an off day tomorrow before starting a 6-game homestand against the Orioles and then the Giants.

