Yastrzemski HR, Arenado K lift Giants past Cardinals 4-3

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson throws during the first inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a tiebreaking home run into McCovey Cove in the sixth inning, and the San Francisco Giants only struck out once while beating the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3.

San Francisco closer Camilo Doval got slugger Nolan Arenado to strike out swinging with the tying run on second base to complete his fifth save. LaMonte Wade Jr. also homered in his third game off the injured list to help the Giants win their second straight after a five-game losing streak.

The Cardinals ended up splitting the 4-game series with the Giants after winning the first two games. The Cardinals now sit at 16-12 on the season.

The Cardinals have an off day tomorrow before starting a 6-game homestand against the Orioles and then the Giants.

