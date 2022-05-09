Workers protest outside Starbucks in Bridgeton demanding company stop stifling unionization efforts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Efforts to unionize at local Starbucks stores are picking up steam in North County.

Monday afternoon, workers gathered outside a Starbucks on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton. That store is more than 100 Starbucks looking to unionize right now. Workers tell News 4 that the company is fighting those efforts.

Last week, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), filed a massive complaint against the coffee giant, alleging retaliation against dozens of union organizers. The complaint stems from claims made by Starbucks workers in Buffalo, where the unionization effort began in 2021.

Starbucks has told News 4 it would rather work more closely with workers than with a union.

