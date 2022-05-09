Advertisement

PD: Man shoots woman, turns gun on himself

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man shot a woman then turned the gun on himself Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in the 7400 block of Broadway around 5 p.m. The woman who was shot is 52 years old. Police said she was shot in the neck. It is unclear what her condition is.

The man then shot himself in the head. Police said he was not conscious or breathing when they arrived.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

