Man shot, killed in Hamilton Heights neighborhood identified
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police found a 47-year-old man lying in a parking lot, suffering from gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Montclair around 6:20 p.m. in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Damond Hawkins was shot many times, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or anyone with a tip contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.