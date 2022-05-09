Local brewery hosting fundraiser for Ukraine

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Seven local breweries are coming together for a fundraiser for Ukraine.

Rockwell Brewery is hosting the event called “A Brew for Ukraine” Tuesday. The seven local breweries participating created their own Ukrainian beer.

All drafts will be available starting at 11:00 a.m. at Rockwell Brewery on Vandeventer, with a special toast happening at 6:00 p.m. . All proceeds will go to the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

