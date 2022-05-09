Bi-State discussing how to help with public safety on St. Louis riverfront

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Bi-State Development, the entity that runs MetroLink and Metro Bus, could be called in to help with public safety on the St. Louis Riverfront.

The idea is being considered amid a recent spate of crime near the riverfront, including a murder that took place in April. Bi-State owns the riverboats that sail along the riverfront. It is adding several security officers ahead of the summer season.

“Our focus is increased security measures at the riverboats and the adjacent Mississippi Greenway, to build a physical deterrent for criminal activity, which certainly has proliferated in this focus area we’re discussing,” said Kevin Scott, Bi-State’s General Manager of Security.

The Mississippi Greenway Trail runs from Choteau to the old Chain of Rocks Bridge. Great Rivers Greenway is looking to contract with Bi-State for several security officers at a cost of $157,000. The proposal is meeting some pushback.

“It just seems like we’re stepping out of our scope a bit, that’s just my gut feeling,” said Terry Beach with the Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners.

Bi-State tabled discussion of the idea at Monday morning’s Board of Commissioners’ meeting until the safety committee can hear the proposal and decide if additional officers will be placed along the trail.

