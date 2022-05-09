Advertisement

Animal Shelter names animals after Blues players

Bella is the top dog name of the decade, according to mydogsname.com.(unsplash.com)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An animal shelter in St. Charles has found a way to celebrate the Blues in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Five Acres Animal Shelter is naming an animal after whichever player scores first in each playoff game. So far, a kitten has been named David Purr-on after David Perron, and two puppies have been named Kyrou and O’Reilly.

Kyrou and O’Reilly are two large breed mixed puppies that are both up for adoption. Purr-on is a rare male calico kitten that was rescued from living underneath a trailer. He is currently being treated for a leg injury and will be available for adoption after he has been treated.

