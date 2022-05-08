Advertisement

St. Louis County announces steps to reduce speeding in Castle Point

Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County will be taking steps this week to reduce speeding and accidents in Castle Point, officials announced Sunday.

In a press release, St. Louis County officials said they will install tires, hazard cones and possibly, flexible curbing on the pavement to slow drivers down along Royal Drive and Princess Drive. The speed-reducing efforts will be taking place on Monday and Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

St. Louis County is asking Castle Point residents to fill out a survey on speed reduction measures, which can be done by clicking here. Officials are looking for feedback before deciding on a more permanent fix to speeding problems in Castle Point. Construction on that project is expected to begin in spring 2023.

