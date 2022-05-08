Mother’s Day March for Justice held in honor of slain 7-year-old

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Family and friends of D’Myah Fleming gathered for a Mother’s Day March for Justice in the Central West End Sunday, to keep the memory of her and her father alive.

D’Myah and her father Darrion were shot and killed in the Central West End in January 2021. Family and friends want to raise awareness about lives lost to gun violence and push for better gun safety.

Sunday marked the second year that a march was held for D’Myah and her father.

