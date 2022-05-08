Advertisement

Major Case Squad investigates Pine Lawn murder

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE LAWN (KMOV) -- The Major Case Squad was activated after a man was shot and killed at a Phillips 66 gas station in North St. Louis County early Friday morning.

Officers found 36-year-old Quintell L. Harris dead from a gunshot wound at the gas station, located at 6150 Natural Bridge, around 3 a.m. Sixteen investigators with the Major Case Squad are actively investigating.

There are no current suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 314-428-7374 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gun lock giveaway
SLPS partners with police for gun lock giveaway
Vigil for fallen officers
Vigil honors fallen MO officers
Gun lock giveaway
SLPS teams up with police to promote gun safety
4 dead, others injured after crash
Crash leaves 4 dead