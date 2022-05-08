Major Case Squad investigates Pine Lawn murder

PINE LAWN (KMOV) -- The Major Case Squad was activated after a man was shot and killed at a Phillips 66 gas station in North St. Louis County early Friday morning.

Officers found 36-year-old Quintell L. Harris dead from a gunshot wound at the gas station, located at 6150 Natural Bridge, around 3 a.m. Sixteen investigators with the Major Case Squad are actively investigating.

There are no current suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 314-428-7374 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.