Kyrou, Perron help Blues beat Wild 5-2 to even series

St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period in...
St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)(Michael Thomas | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and David Perron each scored twice, Jordan Binnington made 28 saves in his first start this postseason and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 to even the best-of-seven Western Conference series at 2-2.

Ryan O’Reilly added a goal and two assists, and Perron also had an assist for St. Louis. Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves.

Game 5 is Tuesday night at St. Paul, Minnesota, before returning to St. Louis for Game 6 on Thursday.

