Group gets enough signatures to put recreational marijuana on the ballot in November

MISSOURI (KMOV) -- Legal Missouri, the group trying to get adult-use marijuana legalized in the state, announced Sunday it received more than 385,000 signatures to put the initiative on the ballot.

The petitions were sent to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office in the effort to get recreational marijuana on the ballot in the November elections. The proposed amendment would allow those 21 and older to buy and grow marijuana.

News 4 reported on April 19 the group had around 200,000 signatures.

Recreational marijuana would be taxed at 6 percent, which could bring in as much as $40 million in tax revenue per year. Medical marijuana is already legal in Missouri.

