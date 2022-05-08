Advertisement

Child shot in North City Sunday afternoon

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 8-year-old child was shot in North City Sunday afternoon, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened near the intersection of St. Louis Ave. and Kingshighway, which is in the Kingsway West neighborhood, just after 12:30 p.m. The victim was conscious and breathing when authorities arrived on the scene.

Police say they are looking for two suspects. Other information was not immediately known.

