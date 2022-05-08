Child shot in North City Sunday afternoon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 8-year-old child was shot in North City Sunday afternoon, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened near the intersection of St. Louis Ave. and Kingshighway, which is in the Kingsway West neighborhood, just after 12:30 p.m. The victim was conscious and breathing when authorities arrived on the scene.

Police say they are looking for two suspects. Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.