4Warn Weather: Summer Like Heat & Humidity Arrive Tomorrow
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Weather Discussion: After a weekend of mild weather, the pattern shifts quite dramatically beginning tomorrow. Expect a big time increase in both heat and humidity. Afternoon highs will run about 10-20 degrees above average from tomorrow at least through Friday.
Remember, we aren’t used to this heat yet, so take extra precautions. There is potential for record-breaking temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday.
