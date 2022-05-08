Advertisement

1 dead, another injured after shooting in North City

By Kelsee Ward
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in north St. Louis city late Saturday night.

The incident took place in the 5200 block of Ridge at around 11:16 p.m. Police said the man was shot in the chest and was not conscious but breathing. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The woman was shot in the foot but is conscious and breathing.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

