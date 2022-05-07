Advertisement

Woman, 89, killed in South County accident

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - An 89-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred in south St. Louis County Friday afternoon.

The accident happened just before 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of Lemay Ferry and Reavis Barracks. Sylvia Twigger was driving a Nissan Rogue eastbound on Reavis Barracks and was in the left turn lane when her car crossed the center line and hit a Hyundai Sonata driven by a 58-year-old man. The Sonata was going westbound on Reavis Barracks.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Twigger died. The 58-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

