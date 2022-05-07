Several people taken to hospital after deadly accident

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Several people were injured in a car accident Friday night that turned deadly, police confirm to News 4.

One person has been confirmed dead. Several others were taken to the hospital after the accident but their condition is unknown. The cause of the accident and the ages of the people involved are unclear.

A witness told News 4 they saw a crashed car and attempted to help people inside that were trapped. He said there were multiple people in the car.

An accident reconstruction team was requested. The crash happened after 9 p.m. A News 4 crew is at the scene working to get more information.

