Person dies after crashing, flying off motorcycle in Metro East

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- A motorcyclist drove into a grassy median on I-55 and flew off their vehicle Friday, police said.

Illinois State Police said the person was driving on the northbound ramp from Interstate 55 to Interstate 255 in Madison County when they drove into the median. The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

THe accident happened around 4:30 p.m. No other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.