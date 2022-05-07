Advertisement

Person dies after crashing, flying off motorcycle in Metro East

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- A motorcyclist drove into a grassy median on I-55 and flew off their vehicle Friday, police said.

Illinois State Police said the person was driving on the northbound ramp from Interstate 55 to Interstate 255 in Madison County when they drove into the median. The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

THe accident happened around 4:30 p.m. No other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

John Pozzo day
Local veteran turns 100 Saturday
Savage X Fenty
Rihanna bringing Savage x Fenty store to St. Louis
Charles Glenn
Charles Glenn to return to sing anthem at Enterprise Center Sunday
honor flight
Honor Flight Network helps veterans visit memorials