Motorcyclist, 73, killed in Madison County accident

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 73-year-old man from Wisconsin was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon, police tell News 4.

The accident happened about 4:30 p.m. on the exit ramp from northbound I-55 to southbound I-255. Dwayne Wendell, of Marshfield, Wisconsin was riding a 2017 black Harley Davidson when the motorcycle left the exit ramp and overturned in the median.

Wendell was then ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

