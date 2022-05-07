Metro East high school senior has sights set on Marvel

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – A Metro East senior has her sights on Marvel entertainment.

Chelsea Nott is nearing graduation from Collinsville High School. When a few things didn’t work out her freshman year she filled her schedule in other ways.

“I am vice president of our Student Advisory Committee, I am vice president of our National English Honor Society, I am a member of our Senior Executive Board, I am a member of the Ethics, Multicultural Club, and I was just inducted into Rho Kappa, which is our social studies honor society,” she listed.

To add to the list, she serves on the Federal Reserve Student Advisory Board, which is a very selective way to learn firsthand about the Nation’s Central Bank. But, film, not finance is her true love.

“I was interested in film in middle school, I was filming on iPads with a cloth green screen that was pinned up with wooden clothespins,” Nott remembered. “Started there now, working with my own Sony camera, with my own equipment, I’m working on iMacs with Final Cut Pro, doing my own editing software.”

Nott helps run Kahok Talk. The newscast is put together for the high school by Nott’s video production class.

Next up, Nott plans to attend the Savannah College of Art and Design.

“Then I found out they are partnered with Disney, and I have watched superhero movies since I was a kid, and Disney owns Marvel, so I was like ohhh and they had 200 alumni working on Avengers Endgame.”

Nott’s plan is to major in film and television. Her end game is working at Marvel. "

