Local veteran turns 100 Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – St. Louis area veteran John Pozzo will celebrate his 100th birthday Saturday.

News 4 told you Pozzo’s story in 2019 as part of our Spotlight on Those Who Serve series. In late 1942, Pozzo, who grew up on The Hill, enlisted in the Navy. While serving in the South Pacific he found himself in the middle of one of the most brutal battles of the war.

“One of the incidents in Guadalcanal, 120 Japanese planes attacked us,” he recalled. “My battle station was on the top deck, evidence Japanese planes just falling all over, the pilots were visible because they came so close, fortunately, they didn’t strafe the ship.”

Pozzo compiled his experience in a book for future generations.

