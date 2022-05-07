4 dead, others in critical condition after severe crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Four people are dead and three others were injured in a car accident Friday night, police confirm to News 4.

Police said the crash took place at Delmar Boulevard and Pendleton Avenue at around 9:28 p.m. Three women and one man from the same car were all pronounced dead. Officers also said three juveniles are in critical condition.

A witness told News 4 they saw a crashed car and attempted to help people inside that were trapped. The witness said there were multiple people in the car, including a child. Firefighters and EMS could be seen trying to get the occupants out of the car, which was heavily damaged.

Two people were taken from the scene in handcuffs.

An accident reconstruction team was requested.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.