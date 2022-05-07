Firefighters battle vacant building up in flames in west St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A vacant building went up in flames Saturday afternoon in the 4600 block of Delmar Boulevard.

Nobody has been reported injured from the fire. Visible flames and smoke could be seen coming through the top of the two-story structure. Firefighters got to the building before 5 p.m.

A St. Louis Fire Department official said there was previously a fire in the same building.

