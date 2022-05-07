Advertisement

Firefighters battle vacant building up in flames in west St. Louis

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A vacant building went up in flames Saturday afternoon in the 4600 block of Delmar Boulevard.

Nobody has been reported injured from the fire. Visible flames and smoke could be seen coming through the top of the two-story structure. Firefighters got to the building before 5 p.m.

A St. Louis Fire Department official said there was previously a fire in the same building.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gun lock giveaway
SLPS partners with police for gun lock giveaway
Gun lock giveaway
SLPS teams up with police to promote gun safety
Vigil for fallen officers
Vigil honors fallen MO officers
4 dead, others injured after crash
Crash leaves 4 dead