Family calls for greater safety measures on MetroLink transit after recent fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - North City resident Danielle Norwood shed tears as she and her two sisters remembered their brother, 31-year-old Manu Barge.

“Manu was a good brother. He always helped us with our kids. He taught me how to drive after I graduated high school and bought my first car. We can always depend on him,” said Danielle Norwood.

“He was a loving brother. He was a helpful brother,” said Sarah Norwood.

Barge was a quiet guy who never got into fights, which is why his sisters are left with questions as to why a total stranger, 23-year-old Quinton Howard would shoot and kill Barge while he was traveling home on the MetroLink.

“What is the reason. Ya’ll are two strangers. Ya’ll don’t know each other. What was the reason,” said Sarah.

The shooting happened on April 17 after 12 a.m. The Norwood sisters say Barge was traveling home from his brother’s house when he was allegedly shot by Howard inside a MetroLink car at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink station. Howard is currently facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for Barge’s death.

“The next stop would’ve been Manu’s stop to get off, and my brother didn’t get a chance to get off. He didn’t give my brother a chance period,” said Danielle.

However, Danielle says it is not just Howard that they are blaming for what happened to Barge on the train.

“No security guard on the platform. No police officer on the platform. Like my brother lay there until somebody called 911,” Danielle.

Following Barge’s death last month, Bi-State Development, which oversees MetroLink operations, called this incident a shocking, random act of gun violence. It also maintained it has improved safety for passengers riding MetroLink transit.

This week, Bi State’s safety and security committee voted to put a bid out for an engineering contract to add ticket gates to all of its 38 stations in an effort to improve safety. This also includes adding fencing, barriers and additional cameras, which is projected to cost $52 million.

The Norwood sisters said they are frustrated about improvements taking place after the fact. They also said the changes are not enough.

“I want to see more police officers at the MetroLink, not just security guards. Police officers. Because if he got on the MetroLink with a gun, anybody can,” said Danielle. “Anybody can, and that’s my worst fear. When I ride the MetroLink, I have to have mace. What’s mace going to do to anybody with a gun? Nothing.”

