Blues fans, restaurants embrace first full-capacity playoff game since 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Blues hockey fans were ready for the first full-capacity playoff game Friday night in Downtown St. Louis.

The last time the Blues hosted a full-capacity playoff hockey game at Enterprise Center was in 2019, when the Blue won the Stanley Cup.

The return to normalcy means big business for restaurants in the St. Louis area.

“The Blues have playoffs. We have the big country concert. The cardinals are back in,” said Tin Roof general manager Bret Lanser. “It just feels like the city is back to normal and everyone is like coming downtown to like bring the city back.”

Blues fans brought the energy for the much-anticipated game, but the Blues have not played up to expectations so far in game 3 against the Minnesota Wild as the team is down 4-1 in the third period.

The series is currently tied 1-1.

