Bi-state farmers desperately looking for break in rainy forecast as wet weather delays season

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Area farmers are eagerly looking forward to warmer weather headed to the Midwest after a wet spring delayed their planting schedules.

Kenneth Hartman Jr., a fifth-generation farmer with about 4,000 acres, said he’s only planted around 40 percent of his corn.

“Normally, we’d be done with corn and have already started most of the soybeans,” he said. “It’s just been so cold, so that’s why this corn could be a lot taller if we had warmer weather.”

Hartman Jr. said he and his daughter, who manage the farm, have found intermittent dry days sprinkled amongst the soggy forecast, allowing them to get some crops into the ground.

“It’s been very challenging,” he said. “We’re picking up dry days in between, so it rains and you have a day or two of dry and we’re looking at the fields. Some fields are wetter than other fields so we’ve had to pick our fields we go plant at.”

A late start to the planting season can mean a delayed harvest, but Hartman Jr. said if summer temperatures don’t get too hot and he picks up .5″ of rain a week, he should be able to harvest on time.

He, like other farmers, wants to maximize his crop yield as margins in the farming industry are often razor-thin. He’s keeping an eye on the war in Ukraine, a big supplier of corn and wheat.

“There’s going to be more of a demand here we think,” he said. “There’s a good demand for ethanol because of the high prices of gasoline and petroleum right now. That’s why our corn prices are up. But at the same time, if your corn price is up 30 percent and your fertilizer cost is up 300 percent, it makes a big difference.”

