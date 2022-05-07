Advertisement

4Warn Weather: Mild weekend, summer-like heat next week

4Warn Weather: Mild weekend, summer-like heat next week
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST
Weather Discussion: The weather for Mother’s Day Weekend couldn’t be better. Sunny, dry & mild with humidity at a nice low level. It will be a bit breezy on Sunday though with SE’ly winds gusting to 25 mph. This is the coolest it’s going to be for a while as the pattern really flips starting Monday.

The heat & humidity cranks up beginning Monday when temperatures jump to the upper 80s. 90s are expected Tuesday - Thursday when we’ll be flirting with the record highs.

7 Day Forecast

