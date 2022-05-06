Advertisement

Vandalia man sentenced to 60 months for distributing child porn

The sponsors of the Safer Streets Act state that the act would make Colorado safer on a local...
The sponsors of the Safer Streets Act state that the act would make Colorado safer on a local level.(Public Domain Pictures)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A Vandalia man was sentenced to prison on May 4 for distributing child pornography.

Officials say Bradley Matthews, 40, sent an undercover officer three child pornography videos in February 2019. He admitted that he was the person in the profile picture and the person who distributed it during an interview with officials on September 5, 2019.

Matthews has been sentenced to 60 months in prison and will serve a 10-year term of supervised release. He will also be fined $200 and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The full Board of Alderman will meet Friday to talk about a proposal that would ban some tent...
Move to ban some tent cities in St. Louis moves forward
Man found fatally shot inside Fairground Park
Man found fatally shot inside Fairground Park
Man, 47, dead after car crash in North City
Man, 47, dead after car crash in North City
avoiding scholarship scams
Finding scholarships and avoiding scams