Vandalia man sentenced to 60 months for distributing child porn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A Vandalia man was sentenced to prison on May 4 for distributing child pornography.

Officials say Bradley Matthews, 40, sent an undercover officer three child pornography videos in February 2019. He admitted that he was the person in the profile picture and the person who distributed it during an interview with officials on September 5, 2019.

Matthews has been sentenced to 60 months in prison and will serve a 10-year term of supervised release. He will also be fined $200 and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.

