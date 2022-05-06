Advertisement

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra cancels weekend performances due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases

Powell Hall, photographed here by Drone 4 in March 2021, is the home of the St. Louis Symphony....
Powell Hall, photographed here by Drone 4 in March 2021, is the home of the St. Louis Symphony. It was named after Walter S. Powell, a local St. Louis businessman.(KMOV News 4)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has canceled its Saturday and Friday performances due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the orchestra.

The announcement was made Friday morning. The performances were scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. There is currently no make-up date scheduled.

For more information on how to obtain a refund, exchange tickets or donate the value of tickets can click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in some parts of the world, including the...
COVID: New US cases per day are climbing
St. Louis County health officials are warning about counterfeit COVID-19 tests.
St. Louis County health officials warn of counterfeit COVID-19 tests
New information was released on another omicron variant offshoot. (CNN, STRINGR, CDC, PFIZER,...
1 in 3 new COVID cases caused by new omicron subvariant, CDC data shows
N95 and KN95 masks provide better protection against the highly-contagious COVID-19 omicron...
Mask requirement could be coming back to one West County school