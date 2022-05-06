St. Louis Symphony Orchestra cancels weekend performances due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has canceled its Saturday and Friday performances due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the orchestra.

The announcement was made Friday morning. The performances were scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. There is currently no make-up date scheduled.

For more information on how to obtain a refund, exchange tickets or donate the value of tickets can click here.

