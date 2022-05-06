St. Charles County rolls out new traffic light system to help first responders

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -First responders in St. Charles County will increase safety and better their response times without having to fight traffic to get to an emergency.

The county is the first in the state to roll out a county-wide synchronization to aid first responders navigating through busy intersections.

“When it comes to traffic, you can’t just fix the problem in one city,” said St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “People are going to drive from one city to the next, so lets synchronize all the lights.”

Both state and locally owned traffic signals will be part of the new program, which allows sensors at traffic lights to communicate with those installed in emergency vehicles. When a police car, ambulance or fire truck activates its lights and sirens, the sensors communicate and allow for a green light, while stopping cross traffic with a red light.

“Drivers that are maybe crossing an intersection that we’re approaching from another direction may not see or hear us until we’re right on top of them,” said Kyle Gaines with the St. Charles County Ambulance District. “So having this visual and having the signal shut down and go red is going to be an important step.”

Intersections are often the most dangerous for emergency vehicles, as stopped cars often have nowhere to move and cross-traffic does not always stop.

“Always move to the right if you are able to,” said Jason Meinershagen with Central County Fire & Rescue. “If you can’t stay where you’re at and we’ll try to navigate around you.”

Drivers should not enter the intersection to get out of the way, Meinershagen said, as cross traffic often does not notice the lights and sirens and may continue through the intersection.

Central County Fire and Rescue is unique in that it has operated with six traffic lights equipped with similar technology for the last six years.

“Having that intersection cleared, with fewer vehicles that see us and have stopped has definitely improved our safety,” he said.

At the O’Fallon Fire Protection District, Assistant Fire Chief Andy Parrish is looking forward to the installation process nearing completion.

“I can just imagine how we’re going to gain minutes with just some of these intersections,” he said.

Last year, his department responded to nearly 5,600 calls, a number that continues to climb as the population in the area rises. Many problems often arise at intersections along Highway K in O’Fallon and near the 364 interchange.

“If all these lights were green for us with this new system, you see how traffic is just flowing through here, makes it easier for us,” said firefighter George Toelke.

The St. Charles County Ambulance District responded to 47,000 calls last year, averaging about 3,600 calls a month. The new system will not only allow for quicker response times but also increased patient safety.

“This is a great benefit to us all,” Gaines said. “It’s going to increase safety and make sure patients are well taken care of.”

St. Charles County Police also have the technology outfitted within fleet vehicles.

“A lot of times sirens aren’t quite enough,” said Barry Bayles, a spokesperson for the St. Charles County Police Department. “This is going to allow the traffic lights to be an added warning system for them, either to move along the same lane of traffic as the police car or emergency vehicle and also stopping opposing cross traffic.”

The $800,000 project will be funded through a federal grant, with the federal government paying for 80 percent of the project and St. Charles County picking up the other 20 percent. Ehlmann said the county is using revenue from the transportation sales tax to pay for the program and is looking at ways to incorporate police departments from various municipalities into the program.

Currently, the county has 351 traffic signals, of which 195 have been upgraded. The county anticipates the rollout will be complete by the end of the year.

