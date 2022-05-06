Advertisement

Police investigate after a shooting in a Belleville neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting in a Belleville neighborhood early Friday morning
By KMOV Staff
May. 6, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Belleville neighborhood early Friday morning.

The shooting took place on Dutch Hollow Road near Route 161 and Old Lincoln Trail at about 1 a.m. News 4 was on the scene where you could see bullet holes in the home and a nearby car. Police say the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

No further information has been released.

