Noir Bookshop, dedicated to the Black experience, to open in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Inside Ymani Wince’s shop on Cherokee street you’ll find books by Black and Brown authors and products from local makers.

“It’s St. Louis’ first concept bookstore dedicated to the Black experience. I wanted to do something different in St. Louis unlike anything we have in the area,” said Wince.

She turned to GoFundMe to help fund her dream. So far she’s raised $12,000 of her $18,000 goal. Through her crowdfunding she was able to secure a location for the shop. The store is located at 2317 Cherokee St.

On Saturday she held a soft opening for Independent Bookstore Day and it was a huge success.

“Even though this is a store dedicated to the Black experience I saw so many walks of life show up,” she said.

She plans to continue fundraising in an effort to open for good. In addition to selling books and local items, Wince said she hopes to provide more than a retail store. She wants to provide resources for the community and a place that adapts and grows with the neighborhood’s needs. A grand opening date has not yet been set.

