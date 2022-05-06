Maryland House by Brennan’s to open in the Central West End

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A new bar, rooftop terrace and event space will open in the Central West End this fall by the owner of Brennan’s, a popular nightlife spot in the neighborhood.

Maryland House by Brennan’s is a re-imagining of the speakeasy space at the former location down the street. The new location will be at 44 Maryland Plaza in the former Mandarin Lounge space and will open later this fall.

“The Mandarin Lounge space was designed as a night club twenty years ago, so it was a bit dated. We’re gutting the space, opening it up, and redesigning every aspect of it,” says owner Kevin Brennan.

Maryland House will feature cocktails and a small plate menu. They will also have a members only option with exclusive access to events, house credit and preferred access to the space.

“We’re going for a comfortable lounge with beautiful detail,” says Brennan.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.