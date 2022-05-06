London researchers discover long-term impacts COVID has on the brain

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – As COVID-19 cases rise once again, new research shows the long-term impacts.

Researchers from London are discovering for some people the effects of the virus on the brain can be devastating. “The cognitive decline you would see for someone between the ages of 50 to 70 years,” said Adam Hampshire, professor at Imperial College London.

The researchers discovered the virus causes some people to lose their mental capacity, equivalent to aging 20 years. Using a state-of-the-art computer program, they tested 46 patients’ abilities in language, memory and concentration.

“The more severe the initial illness, the greater the scale the cognitive problems,” said Hampshire. Some theories for why this happens include a lack of oxygen to the brain along with inflammation, but the effects of aging so quickly can be life-changing.

Researchers insist this only impacts a small number of people who’ve had COVID. Hampshire said the best way to prevent this from happening is to make sure you’re fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.