Local models can win prize package to New York City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local talent agency, Mother Management, announced the relaunch of Mother Model Star, a search for America’s next supermodel on Saturday, May 7 at The Meadows in Lake St. Louis.

The winners can win a trip to New York City. Contestants can submit their information online or attend a variety of regional locations that will be announced on Mother’s social media accounts at mothermodel.

Mother Model Star has been discovering local models throughout the area, including Karlie Kloss. Minnie Warren is another St. Louis native who was discovered.

