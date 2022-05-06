The Board of Alderman to meet about tent city ban proposal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The full Board of Alderman will meet Friday to talk about a proposal that would ban some tent cities in St. Louis city.

The city’s public safety committee voted to approve Board Bill 14 earlier this week. The bill would ban tent communities that are on public right of ways across the city. This would include River Des Peres in south St. Louis city.

This comes after nearby residents have been complaining to MSD voicing concerns about people, tents, and odors in the area.

