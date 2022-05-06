Advertisement

Adam Wainwright placed on IL

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) pitches in the first inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) pitches in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(KMOV) -- Cardinals veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright has been placed on the Injured List, the team announced Friday afternoon.

It appears Wainwright tested positive for COVID-19 as he explained on Twitter after the Cardinals made the announcement. His last start was Wednesday against the Royals in Kansas City, where he pitched seven shutout innings and only gave up one hit in the Cards’ 10-0 win. Wainwright has a 3.18 ERA so far in 2022 in six games and 34 total innings.

The Cardinals also announced left-handed pitcher Steven Matz has returned from the bereavement list.

