Adam Wainwright placed on IL

(KMOV) -- Cardinals veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright has been placed on the Injured List, the team announced Friday afternoon.

It appears Wainwright tested positive for COVID-19 as he explained on Twitter after the Cardinals made the announcement. His last start was Wednesday against the Royals in Kansas City, where he pitched seven shutout innings and only gave up one hit in the Cards’ 10-0 win. Wainwright has a 3.18 ERA so far in 2022 in six games and 34 total innings.

Just so everyone knows, I feel great. 100%, with zero symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution and following MLB protocols I have to test negative twice before I can return. Which we're hoping is very soon. Thanks for thinking about me! — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) May 6, 2022

The Cardinals also announced left-handed pitcher Steven Matz has returned from the bereavement list.

