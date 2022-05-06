Advertisement

$77 million in state ARPA money coming to St. Louis County, Page says

FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page speaks during a...
FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page speaks during a news conference in Town and Country, Mo. Democratic St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is urging the County Council to adopt a mask requirement when it meets Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Page's mask mandate was overturned last month by the council, and a judge last week granted a temporary restraining order to halt it. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLAYTON (KMOV) - $77 million in American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) money is coming to St. Louis County for six projects, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Friday afternoon.

The money comes from ARPA money set aside for Missouri, it was appropriated for St. Louis County as part of the state’s fiscal budget proposal, which was passed Friday by the state legislature; the measure still needs to be signed by Gov. Mike Parson.

The projects include:

  • $6 million to demolish the long-vacant Jamestown Mall.
  • $23 million for a regional intelligence operations center, a new property control facility and a training complex that includes a firearms range for the St. Louis County Police Department.
  • $40 million for the creation of a business and workforce district on the south campus of the University of Missouri St. Louis.
  • $4 million for the Metropolitan Education and Training Center (MET Center) to significantly increase workforce development programs in the region.

The St. Louis County Council must still vote on matching funds for the projects, but it has already done so for the demolition of Jamestown Mall.

