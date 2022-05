ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 63-year-old killed while standing on eastbound Interstate 44 in Franklin County Thursday has been identified.

Daniel Kern, 63, was standing in the middle of the highway near mile marker 226 when he was hit by a Chevrolet Equinox after 4:30 a.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. He died from the impact.

