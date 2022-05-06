4Warn weather: Warmer weekend, hot next week

Weather Discussion: Drizzle or some very light rain is still possible into this evening, but will push east and out of the area tonight. And while a cool night is on tap with lows around 50 in the morning, we will warm nicely with sunshine for Saturday. Mother’s Day looks warmer with a mild high of 75, but we’ll have breezy winds around 15-20 mph.

Summer-like heat arrives next week. We could match or break some record highs starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.