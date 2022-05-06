Advertisement

4Warn Weather: Warmer Weekend, Hot Next Week

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Drizzle or some very light rain is still possible into this evening, but will push east and out of the area tonight. And while a cool night is on tap with lows around 50 in the morning, we will warm nicely with sunshine for Saturday. Mother’s Day looks warmer with a mild high of 75, but we’ll have breezy winds around 15-20 mph.

Summer-like heat arrives next week. We could match or break some record highs starting Tuesday.

Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4Warn Weather: Warmer Weekend, Hot Next Week
4Warn weather: Warmer weekend, hot next week
4Warn Weather: Rain Winding Down
4Warn Weather: Rain Winding Down
4Warn Weather: Heavy AM Rain
4Warn Weather: Heavy AM Rain
4Warn Weather: Scattered Storms Overnight & Friday Morning