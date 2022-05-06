4Warn Weather: Rain Winding Down
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Weather Discussion: The widespread, persistent rain is gone. We will have a cloudy, breezy & cool afternoon. There is still about a 20% chance for a few isolated, light showers or sprinkles through late afternoon. We’ll dry out this evening and then the clouds move out overnight.
The weekend features plenty of sunshine a dry weather. Much warmer too!
Summer-like heat next week. We could match or break some record highs.
