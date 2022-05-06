Advertisement

4Warn Weather: Rain Winding Down

4Warn Weather: Rain Winding Down
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: The widespread, persistent rain is gone. We will have a cloudy, breezy & cool afternoon. There is still about a 20% chance for a few isolated, light showers or sprinkles through late afternoon. We’ll dry out this evening and then the clouds move out overnight.

The weekend features plenty of sunshine a dry weather. Much warmer too!

Summer-like heat next week. We could match or break some record highs.

Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4Warn Weather: Rain Winding Down
4Warn Weather: Rain Winding Down
4Warn Weather: Heavy AM Rain
4Warn Weather: Heavy AM Rain
4Warn Weather: Scattered Storms Overnight & Friday Morning
4Warn Weather: Scattered Storms Overnight & Friday Morning
4Warn Weather: Scattered Storms Overnight & Friday Morning