4Warn Weather: Rain Winding Down

Weather Discussion: The widespread, persistent rain is gone. We will have a cloudy, breezy & cool afternoon. There is still about a 20% chance for a few isolated, light showers or sprinkles through late afternoon. We’ll dry out this evening and then the clouds move out overnight.

The weekend features plenty of sunshine a dry weather. Much warmer too!

Summer-like heat next week. We could match or break some record highs.

