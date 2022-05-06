Advertisement

25-year-old man hit while walking across St. Louis City street

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man is in critical condition following a late-night hit-and-run in St. Louis City.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a 25-year-old was hit by a gray car while waking across Jefferson Avenue near Washington Avenue. Police said the car sped off south towards Locust.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

