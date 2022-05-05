Woman driving under influence ends up in ditch off I-64, police say

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman hit a guardrail off of eastbound Interstate 64 and ended up in a ditch early Thursday morning, police said.

The crash happened on Interstate 64 at Illinois Route 111 in St. Clair County around 2:40 a.m. No other vehicles were involved. The driver was placed under arrest after the crash for allegedly driving under the influence. She was taken to the Caseyville Police Department and issued citations for failing to reduce speed and improper lane usage.

The woman, identified by Illinois State Police as 31-year-old Andreal R. Smith from Belleville. She posted bond and was released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.