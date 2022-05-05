Woman dies in overnight north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are canvassing a north St. Louis neighborhood following a shooting Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at 1:25 a.m. in the 4200 block of Obear Avenue in the Fairgrounds neighborhood. Police found a woman, who was shot in her neck and arm, dead.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

