Woman dies in overnight north St. Louis shooting

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are canvassing a north St. Louis neighborhood following a shooting Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at 1:25 a.m. in the 4200 block of Obear Avenue in the Fairgrounds neighborhood. Police found a woman, who was shot in her neck and arm, dead.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

