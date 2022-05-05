‘She got sick’: Parents call out Hazelwood Schools for serving spoiled lunches to students

Florissant (KMOV) - A St. Louis County mom tells News 4 her daughter got sick after she was served expired food in the Hazelwood School District.

“My daughter had gotten spoiled milk one time and drank a little bit of it and she got sick,” the mother said. She wished to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

Parents are sharing pictures of the lunches from their children and posting them to social media, accusing the district of serving students bad food.

“It’s worse than prison food because it’s expired,” she says. “We’ve asked the district ‘would you feed this to your kids?’ No response.”

A local grandmother says her grandson sent her a snapshot of his lunch at Northwest Elementary on Tuesday. According to her, the peanut butter substitute served was unacceptable and disgusting.

“Something needs to be done and they need to be held responsible for what they are feeding our children,” the grandmother says.

The Hazelwood School District denies serving outdated food and says “a single picture does not represent an entire meal”. The district released the following statement on Wednesday in response to the most recent controversial school lunch picture.

According to the district, all breakfast and lunch options meet USDA nutrition standards.

“These high school and middle schoolers are hungry because all of this food is being thrown away because they don’t want to eat it,” the Florissant mom says.

Parents tell News 4 students don’t have a place to put lunches from home because they have been without lockers since the pandemic.

