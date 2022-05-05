Advertisement

Potential explosives found in pickup truck in Fenton

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FENTON (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating after potential explosives were found in a person’s truck Thursday.

Officers arrested the person who owns the truck after a peace disturbance call in the first block of Gravois Road in Fenton around 3:30 p.m. Police said they had outstanding warrants. The potential explosives were found after the arrest.

Gravois Road was closed while the bomb and arson unit investigated the incident. It has since reopened.

This story will be updated as more information on the investigation becomes available.

