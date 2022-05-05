Mayor Tishaura Jones signs Board Bill 82 to help North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill that will direct $37M from the ARPA to North St. Louis.

Board Bill 82 will direct funds to 11 commercial corridors north of Delmar and the surrounding neighborhoods. It will also benefit small businesses, create jobs, improve streets and access to neighborhoods in the community, and allocate $2M towards the City’s Americans with Disabilities Act implementation plan.

“Growing up in North St. Louis, I remember how communities were brought together around strong small businesses on thriving commercial streets. To make our city stronger and safer, we need to work to build up our neighborhoods again,” Jones said. “The city of St. Louis cannot succeed if half of it is left to fail, and I am thankful to work collaboratively with Comptroller Darlene Green and Alderwoman Sharon Tyus to recommend a stronger bill that is fairer for North City. This is just the first step towards creating changes in our neighborhoods that will benefit our entire city, north, and south of Delmar.”

The administration is looking to leverage ARPA funds to magnify their impact after they expire in 2026.

