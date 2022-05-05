Man convicted of killing elderly woman he cared for

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County jury convicted Tommie Coffer Thursday for murdering a 94-year-old woman at her home in December of 2017.

Coffer, 58, provided care for the woman, Geneva Richardson, at her house on Club Grounds North Drive in Florissant. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Coffer had written himself $7,000 in Richardson’s personal checks, which Richardson eventually confronted Coffer for.

The state presented Uber records from the night Richardson was killed that showed Coffer was dropped off at an intersection in Ferguson. The Florissant Police Department found crime scene evidence at two spots close to where Coffer was dropped off.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Coffer used a skillet as a murder weapon.

A Florissant Police Department detective traced transactions between Richardson’s and Coffer’s bank accounts that showed money transferred to Coffer through forged checks in the weeks prior to the murder.

Coffer will be sentenced for the first-degree murder and armed criminal action conviction on June 24.

