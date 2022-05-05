Man accused of hitting and choking girlfriend during argument over phones in St. Clair, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police arrested a man accused of abusing and threatening his girlfriend in St. Clair, Mo.

Reports say Stacey Perry, 36, and his girlfriend were arguing on Tuesday in the 300 block of E. Springfield over the kids keeping their cell phones. The argument escalated and Perry had thrown and broke a small table and nightstand according to police.

Police say he also hit the victim in the face and attempted to choke her with his hands and left the scene in a dark green Jeep. The next day, police arrived and one of the kids told police that Perry had allegedly threatened him for talking to officers earlier.

The kid allowed the police into the house to arrest Perry, and he was issued a warrant for third-degree domestic assault with a $25,000 bond.

