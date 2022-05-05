Give STL Day: Today is a day to give back to the community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today is a day to give back to our community for Give STL Day.

Until midnight Friday, you can help hundreds of local nonprofits that do so much for those in the St. Louis area and things are already racking up fast. As of Thursday morning, more than $600,000 has been raised for over 600 organizations. Donations would help them to “build the best club in the country. A club that positively impacts the development of our players on and off the field and positively impacts our community.”

One of the organizations that you can help out is Rung for Women, which started as a resale clothing boutique in South City 10 years ago. Now, the organization helps women move up the economic opportunity ladder.

